Abigail Breslin Accuses Co-Star of Unprofessional Behavior on Set of ‘Classified’

Abigail Breslin, star of the film ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ has come forward with serious allegations against her co-star Aaron Eckhart. In a bombshell lawsuit filed Dream Team Studio and WM Holdings, the production companies claim that Breslin accused Eckhart of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior during the filming of their latest project, ‘Classified.’ These allegations were so concerning to Breslin that she refused to be alone with Eckhart on set.

The lawsuit describes the financial implications that resulted from this situation. The production was severely affected, and costly accommodations had to be made to meet Breslin’s demands. The production companies emphasize that they took these allegations seriously and conducted their own investigation, finding no evidence to support Breslin’s claims.

Furthermore, Breslin wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, in which she expressed her concerns and criticized Eckhart’s behavior. This added weight to her claims and escalated the seriousness of the situation. However, the investigation ultimately concluded that Breslin’s allegations were baseless, exaggerated, and imaginary.

As a result of the ongoing dispute, the production of ‘Classified’ has faced delays and complications in delivering the film to distribution partners. The companies estimate that over $80,000 has been wasted on unnecessary accommodations for Breslin. In an attempt to resolve the conflict, both parties have engaged in discussions, but Breslin’s team is demanding a payment of $35,000 to finalize the necessary paperwork.

The production companies have characterized this demand as extortion and have decided to take legal action against Breslin. They are seeking damages of at least $80,000 to recover the expenses incurred due to the delays and disruptions caused Breslin’s allegations.

