New Article: Remembering the Legacy of Director Sanjay Gadhvi

Renowned director Sanjay Gadhvi, known for his blockbuster films Dhoom and Dhoom 2, sadly passed away on November 19. The news of his sudden demise has left the film industry in shock. Celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, have taken to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the late director.

Abhishek Bachchan, who worked closely with Gadhvi on Dhoom and Dhoom 2, shared two unseen pictures of the director on his Instagram handle. In his heartfelt tribute, Bachchan mentioned that he had a conversation with Gadhvi just last week, where they reminisced about their time on the sets of the movies. Bachchan expressed his disbelief at having to write a tribute for his friend and mentor.

Similarly, John Abraham, who played a pivotal role in Dhoom, fondly remembered the times he spent with Gadhvi on the film’s sets. He took to his social media handle and wrote a heartfelt message, hoping that the angels would always be with the late director.

The news of Gadhvi’s passing also evoked condolences from other celebrities. Bipasha Basu, Celina Jaitly, and filmmaker Kunal Kohli shared their fond memories and expressed their shock and sadness at his untimely demise.

Sanjay Gadhvi’s contributions to the film industry were not limited to Dhoom and Dhoom 2. He also directed movies like Kidnap and Ajab Gazabb Love, showcasing his versatility as a filmmaker. His last film, Operation Parindey, was released in 2020, leaving behind a powerful testament to his talent.

The sudden loss of Sanjay Gadhvi has deeply affected those who had the opportunity to work with him and witness his artistic vision. He will be remembered as a visionary director who touched the hearts of millions with his remarkable films.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who was Sanjay Gadhvi?

Sanjay Gadhvi was a renowned director in the Indian film industry known for directing blockbuster movies like Dhoom and Dhoom 2.

What were his notable films?

Sanjay Gadhvi’s notable films include Dhoom, Dhoom 2, Kidnap, Ajab Gazabb Love, and Operation Parindey.

How did Sanjay Gadhvi pass away?

Sanjay Gadhvi passed away due to a heart attack on November 19, leaving the film industry and fans in shock and mourning.

How did Abhishek Bachchan pay tribute to Sanjay Gadhvi?

Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to Sanjay Gadhvi sharing unseen pictures of the director and expressing his shock and grief at his untimely demise.

What did John Abraham say about Sanjay Gadhvi?

John Abraham fondly remembered his time with Sanjay Gadhvi on the sets of Dhoom and expressed his condolences, hoping that the late director would always be accompanied angels.