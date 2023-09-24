Mainstream Aberdeen Sports Journalist Turns to TikTok as Boxing Influencer

Frank Gilfeather, a former Scottish champion in both boxing and football, has found success as a boxing influencer on TikTok. With nearly one million views per week on his 110,000-strong TikTok channel, Gilfeather has become a popular figure in the boxing community.

After launching his own brand of boxing gloves, Gilfeather has sold hundreds of pairs to boxers in various countries, including Australia, North America, Canada, the Czech Republic, and Iraq. He plans to dedicate himself full-time to his TikTok channel and continue providing boxing tips, tutorials, and his views on the sport.

Gilfeather believes there is a strong demand for boxing content, as it can serve as a positive force in empowering communities and instilling values in young people. His father, who ran boxing clubs for decades, instilled these values in him from a young age, leading him to have a successful career in the sport.

With TikTok’s global reach and high engagement, Gilfeather has been able to connect with hundreds of thousands of followers every week. He sees this as an opportunity to share his knowledge and experience with boxers and coaches around the world.

Keeping true to his traditional values, Gilfeather launched the Noble Art boxing brand, starting with gloves designed to help boxers punch correctly. He has already sold hundreds of these gloves to various countries and is passionate about ensuring proper techniques are taught in boxing clubs. He aims to cut through the noise on social media and preserve the principles of the noble art.

Gilfeather’s success on TikTok has reignited his passion for the sport, and he plans to expand beyond the virtual world offering face-to-face tutorials in boxing clubs across Scotland. With the growing number of followers and positive response to his boxing ethos, he believes his influence will continue to grow worldwide.

