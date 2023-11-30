Aberdeen Christmas Village: A Festive Delight Capturing Instagrammers’ Attention

Aberdeen Christmas Village has firmly established itself as one of the most Instagram-worthy Christmas events in Scotland, according to a recent analysis. As event insurance specialists Protectivity delved into over 84,000 Instagram posts featuring location-specific hashtags for 42 Scottish Christmas events, the festive highlights of Aberdeen secured the sixth spot on the list with 2,361 posts.

While the enchanting Edinburgh Christmas Market claimed the top spot with 56,218 hashtags, Aberdeen Christmas Village proved its allure and charm. Visitors to the Granite City were captivated the picturesque scenes and festive delights, eager to capture and share the magic of the Christmas market on social media.

Running until December 23rd, Aberdeen Christmas Village not only adds a touch of wonder to the city but also makes a meaningful impact on the community. Last year, the event raised over £22,000 for a local children’s charity, showcasing the interactive spirit of giving and spreading holiday cheer.

The inclusion of Aberdeen Christmas Village among the top ten Instagrammable Christmas events highlights its significance in creating lasting memories for both locals and visitors. Its picturesque setting, filled with vibrant stalls, twinkling lights, and joyous festivities, provides a perfect backdrop for Instagram-worthy photos and videos.

As Scotland’s Christmas events continue to thrive post-pandemic, marketers and event organizers have underlined the importance of supporting small businesses during the festive season. Sean Walsh, Head of Marketing at Protectivity, expressed delight at the resilience of Scotland’s Christmas events and encouraged people to visit their local Christmas events to support the community and immerse themselves in the enchanting Christmas spirit.

Aberdeen Christmas Village invites everyone to experience the magic, share the joy, and make memories that will last a lifetime. So grab your camera or phone, explore the delights of the Christmas market, and create your own Instagram-worthy moments in the heart of the Granite City.

FAQs

1. How long does Aberdeen Christmas Village run?

Aberdeen Christmas Village runs until December 23rd.

2. How much money did Aberdeen Christmas Village raise for a local children’s charity last year?

Aberdeen Christmas Village raised over £22,000 for a local children’s charity last year.

3. What was the top Instagrammable Christmas event in Scotland?

The top Instagrammable Christmas event in Scotland was Edinburgh Christmas Market.

4. What is the significance of supporting small businesses during the festive season?

Supporting small businesses during the festive season helps boost the local economy and strengthens the community. Additionally, it allows these businesses to thrive and continue spreading holiday cheer.