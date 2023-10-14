Aarti Ravi Shares Heartwarming Pictures with Jayam Ravi on Instagram

Aarti Ravi, the wife of actor Jayam Ravi, recently posted a series of beautiful pictures on her Instagram account, capturing precious moments with her husband. The photos reveal the couple’s chemistry and love for each other, creating a heartwarming display.

In the pictures, Aarti Ravi is seen wearing an enchanting floral frock, while Jayam Ravi looks stylish in a grey t-shirt paired with sunglasses. A notable feature is Aarti’s tattoo, which is gracefully showcased in the photos. The addition of a flower vase on the table in the background adds an elegant touch to the visuals.

The caption accompanying the Instagram post reads, “It’s always better when we’re together…” This simple but heartfelt expression exemplifies the love shared the couple.

Apart from sharing these lovely pictures, Aarti Ravi has also been actively involved in social responsibility initiatives. During the pandemic, she utilized her influence on social media to promote and support small businesses that were struggling due to the impact of the pandemic. She particularly highlighted businesses run women, providing them with a platform they might not have had otherwise.

Additionally, Aarti Ravi serves as the ambassador for Rise4Girl, a noble initiative that sponsors the education of underprivileged girls who lack the means to pursue their own education. Her dedication to supporting worthy causes reflects her commitment to making a positive difference in society.

On the professional front, Jayam Ravi was last seen in the exciting project “Iraivan,” directed I. Ahmed. This film marks their fourth collaboration, with Nayanthara playing the female lead, reuniting with Jayam Ravi since their 2016 film “Thani Oruvan.” The music for the film is composed Yuvan Shankar Raja. “Iraivan” was released on September 28th.

Furthermore, Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi are set to work together in the film titled “Jana Gana Mana,” which was temporarily halted due to the pandemic but has now resumed its production.

Overall, Aarti Ravi’s Instagram post, showcasing the beautiful moments she shares with Jayam Ravi, highlights their strong bond and provides a glimpse into their loving relationship.

Sources:

– Aarti Ravi’s Instagram post

– Rise4Girl initiative

– “Iraivan” film director I. Ahmed

– “Jana Gana Mana” film featuring Jayam Ravi