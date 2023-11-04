Aaron Rodgers Teases Possible Return Date with Cryptic Instagram Post

The New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, has left fans and the sports world in awe with his determination to return from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1. While it would be an unprecedented feat, Rodgers has been making remarkable progress in his rehabilitation, giving hope to Jets fans that they may see their star quarterback back on the field this season.

In a recent Instagram post, Rodgers shared an image of a watch from Zenith Watches, a company he has a close relationship with. The image displayed a date with the number “28” and a second hand pointing to the number “12.”

Kurt Benkert, a former NFL quarterback and teammate of Rodgers, took to Twitter to highlight the significance of the date on the watch, as the New York Jets are scheduled to play the Cleveland Browns on 12/28. This game falls on Thursday Night Football, suggesting that Rodgers may be targeting a primetime return.

Twitter users further analyzed the specific time on the watch, noting that it was set to 10:08. Interestingly, the duration between September 11th, the day Rodgers was injured, and December 28th is exactly 108 days. Rodgers accompanied the post with a caption that simply said, “A little more time,” which could signify his desired return date.

If Rodgers manages to return for the late-December game, it would be an extraordinary achievement. Recovering from a torn Achilles in approximately 3.5 months would be unheard of in the realms of sports and medicine. While Rodgers did undergo a “speed bridge” procedure with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the rapidity of his recovery is still remarkable.

Although there is no certainty whether Rodgers’ Instagram post was a hint at his intended return date or a mere coincidence, the mere possibility of his return has injected hope and optimism into the Jets fan base and the players. The impact of a positive outlook and the anticipation of Rodgers’ comeback should not be underestimated.

