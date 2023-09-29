Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya Targeted Creepy Online Fan Pages

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has become a popular personality in her own right. Despite being just a teenager, she has garnered attention for her appearances alongside her mother at various events. However, it has come to light that there are several fan pages on Instagram dedicated to her, some of which have been edited in an inappropriate manner.

Many netizens on Reddit have expressed their outrage at this disturbing trend, stating that it is sickening and concerning. They argue that such an obsession with a minor is crossing boundaries and raises questions about the parents’ supervision. One comment on the matter reads, “It needs to be taken down, where are the parents?” Another netizen remarked, “It’s creepy and criminal in my eyes. If it isn’t, it should be. She’s just a child!”

If one were to browse through these fan pages, they would find edited images of Aaradhya Bachchan alongside individuals such as Salman Khan and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. This level of manipulation and misuse of a minor’s images has sparked further concerns among netizens.

This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have had to deal with such issues regarding their daughter’s privacy and safety. A few months ago, Abhishek Bachchan took legal action against YouTubers who spread fake rumors about his daughter’s health. These rumors included claims that Aaradhya was suffering from a life-threatening disease. The courts ruled in favor of Bachchan, acknowledging that children, like adults, have the right to protect their reputation and safety.

The dangers of editing and artificial intelligence technology, especially when it involves minors, are well-known. The online world can be a treacherous place, and the concerns raised fans of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan regarding their daughter’s privacy and safety are valid.

It remains to be seen how the parents will respond to this issue and whether further action will be taken against these fan pages. In the meantime, it is important for everyone to remain vigilant and protect the privacy and well-being of children in the online realm.

