New Title: The Safety of Passengers in Trains: Addressing Concerns and Ensuring Accountability

Gayatri Bishnoi, the president of Rajasthan’s women wing for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), recently raised concerns regarding the safety of passengers on trains. In a social media post, Bishnoi highlighted an incident where passengers were openly drinking alcohol and harassing others with no presence of railway protection officials (RPF or GRPF) on the train. This incident raises important questions regarding passenger safety and the responsibility of railway authorities.

While it is unfortunate that such incidents occur, it is crucial to address these issues promptly to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers. In Bishnoi’s case, she had to wait for an hour for the police to arrive after lodging a complaint through the train ticket examiner (TTE). This delay potentially put passengers at risk, emphasizing the need for swift action in situations that threaten safety.

Instances like these underline the significance of having designated security personnel on trains. The presence of RPF and GRPF officials is vital to deter antisocial behavior, handle complaints promptly, and maintain a safe environment for passengers. The incident described Bishnoi reminds us that such measures should not be taken lightly.

Railway authorities have taken note of the incident, with the northwestern railway issuing instructions to investigate the matter. An official complaint was lodged, resulting in three passengers being deboarded immediately. A senior official from NWR emphasized the ongoing investigation to determine whether officials were deployed on the train as required.

Passenger safety should be a priority for railway authorities. It is their responsibility to ensure that incidents of harassment and misconduct are promptly addressed, and security personnel are adequately positioned for swift action. By implementing and enforcing stringent protocols, railway authorities can maintain a safe and respectful environment for all passengers.

