Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party Accuses BJP of Social Media Smear Campaign Against Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is engaging in a “derogatory and misleading” social media campaign to tarnish the reputation of AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP delegation urged the Election Commission to take note of their complaint and take appropriate action against the BJP for their actions.

According to Raghav Chadha, a senior AAP leader and party MP, the BJP is resorting to “substandard and absurd” content in an attempt to assassinate Kejriwal’s character. In objection to a specific post made on November 5, Chadha accused the BJP of stooping to a new low engaging in such tactics.

Last week, the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made AAP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their social media platforms. Kejriwal has been asked to respond to this charge of violating the poll code November 16.

Chadha emphasized that politics and public life require a certain level of dignity, and any party that violates this code reflects poorly on their moral values. He urged the BJP to engage in political battles against Kejriwal through legitimate means such as elections rather than resorting to character assassination.

