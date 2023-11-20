AAP Accuses BJP of Using “Absurd” Content to Tarnish Arvind Kejriwal’s Image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using “absurd” content on social media platforms to tarnish the image of its convener and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal. The complaint was filed a delegation of AAP members, who urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against the BJP.

According to senior AAP leader and party MP Raghav Chadha, the BJP has been resorting to substandard and malicious tactics in an attempt to spoil the reputation of their party and its leader. Chadha strongly objected to a post made on November 5th, claiming that it was aimed at character assassination.

This recent complaint follows the show-cause notice issued the Election Commission to Arvind Kejriwal for alleged disparaging remarks made AAP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on their social media handle. Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the charge of violation of the model code of conduct November 16th.

Chadha has accused the BJP of running a derogatory and misleading campaign on social media against Kejriwal. He expressed his disappointment, stating that politics and public life require a certain level of dignity, and any party that violates it reflects its lack of integrity. Chadha advised the BJP to engage in fair competition through elections and to refrain from indulging in character assassination.

This complaint from AAP highlights the growing concern regarding the use of social media platforms for spreading false narratives and attacking political opponents. In an age where information spreads rapidly through the internet, it is imperative for political parties to promote healthy debates rather than resorting to tactics that tarnish the reputation of their adversaries.

