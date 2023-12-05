Stranded Celebrities Rescued in Chennai Amidst Heavy Rainfall

In a recent incident, popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal found themselves stranded during heavy rain in Chennai’s Karapakkam. However, they were quickly rescued the efficient and brave fire and rescue services personnel. Both celebrities expressed their gratitude towards the rescuers and praised the efforts of the Tamil Nadu government in handling such challenging situations.

Vishnu Vishal took to social media to convey his appreciation, stating, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who were stranded. Great work the TN government in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative personnel who are working tirelessly.”

His tweet caught the attention of Tamil Nadu industries minister TRB Rajaa, who responded commending Aamir Khan’s humility and understanding. Rajaa highlighted that Aamir Khan did not resort to using his celebrity status to expedite his rescue, instead choosing to wait his turn like any other citizen. The minister lauded Aamir Khan, stating, “Please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being! It’s astounding that he didn’t try to pull any strings to be rescued. It’s awesome to see him being so grounded and waiting his turn to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens.”

The incident showcases the commendable dedication and professionalism of the fire and rescue services personnel in Chennai. Despite challenging weather conditions, they have been instrumental in providing assistance and support to those in need. It is also heartening to witness celebrities like Aamir Khan exhibiting humility and empathy, emphasizing their solidarity with fellow citizens during times of crisis.

As heavy rainfall continues to affect Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and collaborative efforts in overcoming challenges. It is crucial for individuals from all walks of life, including celebrities, to stand together and support each other during such testing times.