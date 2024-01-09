Indian Celebrities and Influencers Urge Travelers to Choose Lakshadweep over Maldives

A growing number of Indian celebrities and social media influencers are encouraging travelers to boycott the Maldives and instead explore the beauty of Lakshadweep, following a heated exchange of anti-India comments from some Maldivians. The controversy sparked after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep gained significant attention, with pictures of him snorkeling in the sea going viral on social media.

While Modi’s visit was intended to promote tourism in Lakshadweep, it seemed to have irked some individuals in the Maldives, including government officials. Maldives minister Mariyam Shiuna criticized Modi’s visit in a now-deleted post, which triggered a wave of racist and insulting comments against Indians from other Maldivian netizens on X.

In response, Indian celebrities and online influencers have now joined the campaign to boycott the Maldives. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra voiced his support on X, stating, “‘India Out’ was a part of the manifesto. Maldives voted for it. Now, it’s up to us, Indians, to choose wisely. I know that my family will. Jai Hind.”

Social media influencer Sonam Mahajan appealed to fellow Indians to cancel their travel plans to the Maldives, emphasizing the recent comments a Maldives’ minister. “Dear Indians, Please listen to Maldivian ministers who desperately want Indians out. Cancel your travel plans (if any) for the Maldives as soon as possible. Why do you want to go to a country whose people hate you? Lakshadweep awaits you,” Mahajan wrote.

Another influential figure, Baba Banaras, shared a captivating picture of sunrise in Lakshadweep and encouraged Indians to visit the island instead of the Maldives. “Sunrise in #Lakshdweep India. You won’t see this in the Maldives,” he captioned the photo.

As the boycott campaign gains momentum, travelers are urged to consider Lakshadweep as a viable alternative to the Maldives. With its pristine beaches and captivating natural beauty, Lakshadweep promises an exceptional travel experience for those seeking a memorable getaway.