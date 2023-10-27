Dive into Exciting AAC Football Matchups This Week

Looking for some thrilling college football action? You’re in luck! Week 9 brings us five exciting AAC games that are sure to keep you glued to your screen. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy the thrill of competition, these matchups are not to be missed. Let’s take a closer look at the schedule and how to catch all the excitement:

1. Florida Atlantic Owls at Charlotte 49ers

– Date/Time: Friday, October 27, 7:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

2. Tulsa Golden Hurricane at SMU Mustangs

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 12:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

3. Memphis Tigers at North Texas Mean Green

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 3:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

4. East Carolina Pirates at UTSA Roadrunners

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 3:30 PM ET

– TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

5. Tulane Green Wave at Rice Owls

– Date/Time: Saturday, October 28, 4:00 PM ET

– TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

No matter which game(s) you choose to tune in to, you’re guaranteed to witness some fierce competition and incredible plays. Experience the thrills and passion of college football right from the comfort of your own home.

Want to make sure you never miss a moment of the action? Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ today! Enjoy the convenience of live streaming and access to a wide array of college football games throughout the season.

FAQ:

Q: What is the AAC in college football?

A: The AAC (American Athletic Conference) is a collegiate athletic conference that competes at the NCAA Division I level. It consists of schools from various regions across the United States.

Q: Can I watch these games online for free?

A: While some games may be available for free through certain streaming platforms or trial offers, others may require a subscription to services like Fubo and ESPN+. It’s best to check the specific game you want to watch for viewing options.