AAC Games on TV This Week

Cheryl King

This week, there are eight exciting college football games featuring teams from the AAC. If you want to catch all the action, here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch.

The first game is between the Rice Owls and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET. You can tune in to ESPN2 to catch this matchup, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

On Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET, the SMU Mustangs will take on the Temple Owls. This game will also be broadcasted on ESPN2, with a live streaming option available on Fubo.

Saturday, October 21 is a big day for AAC games. The Air Force Falcons will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on CBS or stream it live on Fubo. Later in the day, the Memphis Tigers will go head-to-head with the UAB Blazers at 12:00 PM ET. ESPN2 will be airing this game, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Other games on Saturday include Charlotte 49ers vs East Carolina Pirates at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, North Texas Mean Green vs Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2, South Florida Bulls vs UConn Huskies at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, and UTSA Roadrunners vs Florida Atlantic Owls at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the AAC action this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these platforms, you’ll have access to all the games throughout the year.

Source: Data Skrive.

