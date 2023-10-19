AAC Games on TV This Week

This week, there are eight exciting college football games featuring teams from the AAC. If you want to catch all the action, here’s a breakdown of when and where you can watch.

The first game is between the Rice Owls and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which will be held on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 PM ET. You can tune in to ESPN2 to catch this matchup, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

On Friday, October 20 at 7:00 PM ET, the SMU Mustangs will take on the Temple Owls. This game will also be broadcasted on ESPN2, with a live streaming option available on Fubo.

Saturday, October 21 is a big day for AAC games. The Air Force Falcons will face off against the Navy Midshipmen at 12:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on CBS or stream it live on Fubo. Later in the day, the Memphis Tigers will go head-to-head with the UAB Blazers at 12:00 PM ET. ESPN2 will be airing this game, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Other games on Saturday include Charlotte 49ers vs East Carolina Pirates at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+, North Texas Mean Green vs Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN2, South Florida Bulls vs UConn Huskies at 3:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, and UTSA Roadrunners vs Florida Atlantic Owls at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the AAC action this season, consider signing up for Fubo and ESPN+. With these platforms, you’ll have access to all the games throughout the year.

