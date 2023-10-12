The Week 7 college football schedule brings exciting AAC games

The Week 7 college football schedule is packed with six games featuring teams from the AAC conference. Fans who want to catch all the action, including red-zone plays, two-minute drills, and goal-line stands can find the details below on how to watch.

On Thursday, October 12, the SMU Mustangs will take on the East Carolina Pirates at 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN, and fans can also stream it live on Fubo.

On Friday, October 13, the Tulane Green Wave will face off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 PM ET. This game will be shown on ESPN, with a live stream available on Fubo.

Saturday, October 14, will feature two AAC games. The Temple Owls will play the North Texas Mean Green at 12:00 PM ET, with the game airing on ESPNU. Fans can also stream it live on Fubo. Later in the day, the Navy Midshipmen will take on the Charlotte 49ers at 2:00 PM ET. This game will be exclusive to ESPN+, which also offers a live stream of the game.

In the afternoon, the Florida Atlantic Owls will go head-to-head with the South Florida Bulls at 3:30 PM ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2, and it can also be streamed live on Fubo.

Finally, the UAB Blazers will face the UTSA Roadrunners at 8:00 PM ET. This game will be shown on ESPNU, and fans can also stream it on Fubo.

Don’t miss any of the thrilling AAC matchups this week. Make sure to sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to enjoy college football all season long.

