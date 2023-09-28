Where to Watch AAC Games in Week 5

If you’re a fan of college football and don’t want to miss any of the action in Week 5, here are the details on how to catch the games featuring teams from the AAC.

On Thursday, September 28, the Temple Owls will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 7:30 PM ET. You can watch the game live on ESPN or stream it on Fubo.

On Saturday, September 30, there are several exciting matchups to look forward to. The UAB Blazers will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 12:00 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPN2 or stream it on Fubo.

At 3:30 PM ET, the South Florida Bulls will take on the Navy Midshipmen. You can watch this game on CBS Sports Network or stream it on Fubo.

Another game to watch on Saturday is the matchup between the Boise State Broncos and the Memphis Tigers at 4:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2, and you can also stream it on Fubo.

In addition to these games, there are three more matchups to enjoy on Saturday. The Abilene Christian Wildcats will play against the North Texas Mean Green at 7:00 PM ET, and you can stream this game on ESPN+. The East Carolina Pirates will face the Rice Owls at the same time, which you can also stream on ESPN+. Finally, the Charlotte 49ers will take on the SMU Mustangs at 7:30 PM ET, and this game will be aired on ESPNU.

To catch all the excitement of the AAC games this week, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+.

(Source: Data Skrive, © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.)