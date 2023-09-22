AAC College Football Games on TV This Week

Week 4 of the college football season is here, and there are 11 games featuring schools from the AAC. If you’re looking to catch all the action, we’ve got you covered with the details on how to watch.

Here are the AAC games on TV this week:

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Northern Illinois Huskies

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)

Florida Atlantic Owls at Illinois Fighting Illini

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 3:30 PM ET

TV: BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 3:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

UTSA Roadrunners at Tennessee Volunteers

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 4:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 6:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Charlotte 49ers at Florida Gators

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

UAB Blazers at Georgia Bulldogs

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Memphis Tigers vs. Missouri Tigers

Date/Time: Saturday, September 23, 7:30 PM ET

TV: ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of the action this season, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch college football all season long.

Sources: CBS Sports Network, Fubo, Fox Sports 1, BTN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ESPNU, ESPN+