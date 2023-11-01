New Project from A24: Exploring TikTok-Famous Novels

A24, the renowned independent studio, is making waves in the entertainment industry once again. This time, they have set their sights on a series of self-published novels that gained immense popularity on TikTok. Deadline has learned that A24 has acquired the rights to Jessa Hastings’ captivating Magnolia Parks universe books, which have been hailed as the Gossip Girl of high society in London.

The Magnolia Parks project is currently in the development stage, with A24 reportedly finalizing partnerships for the series. While the studio has chosen to remain tight-lipped about this exciting endeavor, the potential for success seems promising.

At the core of the Magnolia Parks series is the story of Magnolia Parks, an exquisitely beautiful yet neurotic socialite from London, and her tumultuous relationship with bad-boy lothario, BJ Ballentine. Hastings’ second book, Daisy Haites, delves further into this captivating world introducing Haites, another “It Girl” from London, desperate to escape her criminal empire heritage and lead a normal life.

TikTok has played a pivotal role in the novels’ success, with the Magnolia Parks hashtag amassing over 68 million views, and the Jessa Hastings hashtag gaining an additional 27 million views. Countless young women have taken to the platform to passionately express their adoration for the series.

Jessa Hastings, the mastermind behind these captivating novels, retains the film and TV rights as part of her publishing deals from last year. She has joined forces with A24’s UK team, led the esteemed Piers Wenger, former BBC director of drama and the driving force behind acclaimed series such as Normal People and I May Destroy You. Wenger collaborates with Rose Garnett, former BBC Film boss, in shaping A24’s UK slate.

In addition to the Magnolia Parks project, A24’s UK portfolio includes the highly anticipated adaptation of Douglas Stuart’s Booker Prize-winning novel, Shuggie Bain, as well as the adaptation of Yomi Adegoke’s thought-provoking book, The List.

With its penchant for innovative storytelling, A24 continues to push boundaries within the entertainment industry, captivating audiences worldwide with their unique projects.

