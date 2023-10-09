Rooster Teeth Takes Popular Animated Shows off YouTube, Citing Revenue Concerns

Rooster Teeth, the gaming and comedy entertainment group owned Warner Bros. Discovery, has decided to remove two of its most popular animated shows from YouTube and host them on its own website instead. The studio claims that YouTube doesn’t generate enough ad revenue per stream for the platform to remain a viable option. Rooster Teeth has taken down the Halo-themed web series Red vs. Blue, which is the third-longest web series ever, as well as the adult animated series Camp Camp, and made them available for free on its website.

Rooster Teeth’s move to distance itself from YouTube is not unique, as other channels have also found ways topass the platform’s revenue-sharing model. Some larger channels have either moved their content elsewhere or provided exclusive early access to videos on their own sites.

Kerry Shawcross, a showrunner at Rooster Teeth, explained in a video posted on Instagram that the decision was driven the need to offset high animation costs. Shawcross mentioned that when ad revenue is generated playing an ad on the Rooster Teeth website, the company receives approximately five to ten times more value than they do from a watch on YouTube. This significant difference in ad revenue makes it impractical for them to continue hosting their entire back catalog on YouTube.

While fans of Rooster Teeth and its shows can still access the entire video library online, convincing users to switch from their preferred platform may prove to be challenging. According to Google’s consumer insights, almost four times as many people prefer watching videos on YouTube compared to other platforms.

However, Rooster Teeth’s content on YouTube has generated over 6 billion video views, demonstrating the creators’ talents and the app’s mass appeal. This large following may give Rooster Teeth a better chance at successfully branching away from the YouTube platform than smaller creators.

By hosting content on its own website, Rooster Teeth can retain the full ad revenue, which allows the company to develop and release new content. Fans who wish to directly support the Austin-based animation studio can sign up for a FIRST membership for $5.99 per month.

