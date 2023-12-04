New Couple’s Struggle Reveals Harsh Reality of Chinese Property Crisis

A young Chinese couple, Zhang Yiliang and Dong Lijun, have become the center of attention in China as their story sheds light on the harsh reality of the country’s economic downturn. Their journey, chronicled on their popular social media account “Liangliang Lijun couple,” has garnered over 400,000 followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

Zhang and Dong’s story began with the joyous moment of purchasing their dream flat, but it quickly turned into a series of challenges. They faced disputes with the property developer, who they claim owed them money. In recent weeks, they alleged assault and censorship, which gained the sympathy of millions of online users.

Their experiences as small-town residents with big dreams mirror the struggles and dashed hopes of many Chinese citizens amidst a property crisis and sluggish economy. It is a reminder that life is not always a party, especially for young people facing hardships.

The couple’s aspirations have come to represent the “Chinese dream,” a concept promoted President Xi Jinping, which aims to revitalize the nation. Their story has highlighted the harsh realities of China’s economic landscape and shattered the illusion that hardworking and optimistic citizens automatically deserve the Chinese dream.

Despite their setbacks, Zhang and Dong’s dedication to their flat remained unwavering. They constantly updated their followers on the progress of the construction and visited the site regularly. Along the way, they encountered financial problems with the developer, Sunac China Holdings Limited, and construction delays.

Their situation took a darker turn when they claimed to be physically assaulted during a live-streamed event hosted Sunac. The details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the couple reported it to the police. The incident attracted significant attention on social media, with many expressing sympathy for the couple’s plight.

Zhang and Dong’s story serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced ordinary people in China’s property crisis. It emphasizes the importance of ensuring that hard work pays off and that the dreams and hopes of everyday citizens are not extinguished. The couple’s determination and resilience have struck a chord with many, making their struggle a symbol of the larger hardships faced the majority of people in China.