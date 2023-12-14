Desert Pines High School Students Experience the Magic of Wishmas Program

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas is making the holiday season extra special for its students through the Wishmas program. The initiative allows students to submit their holiday wish lists, and the school then works to fulfill as many wishes as possible. This year, the program has seen an overwhelming response from both the local community and people from around the world.

Led Cheri Guy, an English teacher at Desert Pines High School and popular TikTok creator, the Wishmas program has gained significant traction. With over 164,700 followers on TikTok, Guy shared her students’ wish lists, and the response has been incredible. Messages and donations started pouring in from countries like Puerto Rico, England, and Australia.

Initially, the school had purchased about 400 out of the 903 wishes, but within two weeks, they exceeded expectations. They now have 852 gifts, with enough donation money to fulfill over 1,100 wishes. The outpouring of love and generosity has left both the students and teachers in awe.

Despite many students coming from underserved communities and low-income households, their wishes have shown kindness and selflessness. Some students have chosen to use their wishes to help others, while others have requested necessities like food and clothes. The generosity of the donors has been remarkable, with expensive items like PS5s, iPhones, and perfumes being granted to deserving students.

Cindy Willrich, who has been involved in the program wrapping and donating gifts, highlights the emotional impact these gifts have on the students. As they receive their presents, they will realize that someone took the time and effort to make their holiday season special.

The Wishmas program continues to accept donations until December 15th. Any surplus gifts and donations will be directed towards the students, providing them with additional support and creating lasting memories this holiday season. Kindness truly shines, and Desert Pines High School is grateful for the community’s support in spreading joy and making a difference in their students’ lives.