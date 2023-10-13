TikTok Trap: The Negative Consequences of Social Media

A new paper suggests that the ubiquity of social media platforms like TikTok can have negative consequences for both users and non-users. While network effects have long been recognized – the more people on a platform, the more appealing it is – this paper highlights the phenomenon of social exclusion. As the platform reaches a certain level of ubiquity, non-users can feel prompted to join simply because they don’t want to be excluded. In other words, it becomes a trap for many individuals.

The Influence of Twitter on Research

New research demonstrates the significant impact of Twitter on the reach and influence of academic research. Twitter activity can lead to a 20% increase in citations for academic papers, and authors who are well known on the platform tend to receive more attention for their work. However, it’s worth noting that the positive effects may be overshadowed the negative impact of toxic behavior on platforms like Twitter.

The Benefits of Athletes in Ivy League Colleges

A recent study examines the career outcomes of athletes and non-athletes attending Ivy League colleges in America. The study found that athletes are more likely to pursue finance or business-related careers, attain more senior positions, and earn 3.4% more overall. These advantages tend to emerge in the years following graduation, suggesting that non-academic human capital, such as social skills, plays a significant role in career success. However, the authors’ suggestion of admitting people to top universities based solely on athletic ability is a controversial one.

Congratulations to Claudia Goldin, Nobel Prize Winner

Claudia Goldin was awarded the Nobel Prize in economics for her groundbreaking work on gender and labor market economics. Her research combines rigorous economics, economic history, and an analysis of political and social change. Her latest paper, titled “Why Women Won,” explores the factors that contributed to progress on women’s rights between 1963 and 1973. One of her key findings is that the biggest barrier to closing the gender pay gap is the demand for long and specific hours in highest paying jobs, which many mothers opt out of.

Savings Rates and Spending Habits

During the pandemic, savings rates surged across advanced economies due to limited spending opportunities. However, a recent analysis shows that savings rates have remained above pre-pandemic levels in most advanced economies, except for the United States. The US has seen a decrease in savings rates, indicating that Americans are spending down their pandemic savings. This trend has contributed to the return of US GDP to pre-pandemic levels. The disparity raises the question of why Europeans are not tapping into their savings in response to energy price shocks.

