Selena Gomez’s Social Media Drama: A Rollercoaster of Breaks and Comebacks

Selena Gomez’s on-again, off-again relationship with Instagram has become a captivating saga in the world of celebrity culture. Despite being the most followed woman on the platform, she has repeatedly threatened to quit whenever the opportunity arises. Let’s take a look at the winding history of Selena Gomez’s Instagram hiatuses, from the trivial to the profound.

In September 2018, after undergoing a kidney transplant, hospitalization, and treatment for anxiety and depression, Selena decided to take a break to focus on herself and work on her highly anticipated album, “RARE.” She acknowledged the power of social media but emphasized the importance of living in the present moment. This break lasted four months before she returned to the platform in January 2019.

After a year back on social media, Selena announced her planned hiatus as soon as her third album was released in January 2020. She expressed her desire to stay away from anything that would make her feel negative about herself. However, her break was short-lived, as she couldn’t resist returning to Instagram.

In 2023, Selena’s social media breaks became intertwined with the A-list gossip mill. Amidst rumors of a feud with Hailey Bieber, Selena decided to take a step back from social media, deeming the situation “silly.” Despite being 30 years old, she acknowledged her love for her fans and promised to return soon.

November 2023 marked another significant break for Selena. After facing backlash for her comments on the Gaza conflict, she threatened to quit Instagram. Fans accused her of being self-absorbed and hypocritical. They felt she was downplaying her influence and making the situation about herself. However, Selena’s break was short-lived, and she ultimately returned to the platform.

Most recently, Selena’s departure from social media lasted a mere 18 hours. After the Golden Globes drama, where she allegedly rushed to tell Taylor Swift about Kylie Jenner’s refusal to let her take a picture with Timothée Chalamet, Selena announced her temporary departure. She stated she was focusing on what truly matters but quickly made a comeback within a day.

Selena Gomez’s relationship with Instagram has been an intriguing rollercoaster ride. Her breaks and comebacks showcase the highs and lows of her fame, highlighting the challenges of navigating the social media landscape as a public figure. Despite her intermittent breaks, Selena’s presence on Instagram continues to captivate her fans and the media alike, keeping us all eagerly awaiting her next post.

For more entertainment news and gossip, stay tuned to Pop Culture Shrine on Facebook.