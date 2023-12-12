Florida Professors Leaving Tenured Positions Cite Discomfort with Conservative Administration

A number of tenured professors in Florida are choosing to leave their highly coveted positions due to their dissatisfaction with the conservative administration of Governor Ron DeSantis. The state has long been attractive to professors due to its research opportunities, student bodies, and warm weather. However, the political climate has become increasingly uncomfortable for many liberal-leaning professors.

Since taking office in 2018, Governor DeSantis has implemented conservative education reforms throughout the state, challenging the traditional processes of tenure and dismantling diversity and equity initiatives at public universities. For professors who arrived in Florida before or at the start of DeSantis’ term, the current political climate has become untenable.

Economist and legal scholar Neil H. Buchanan, who specializes in tax policy, recently decided to leave the University of Florida College of Law to become a visiting professor in Toronto. Buchanan criticized Florida Republicans for their open hostility towards professors and higher education, describing his situation as a defeat for him and those like him.

The New York Times spoke with several academics who had chosen to leave Florida’s public colleges or were in the process of doing so. They cited DeSantis’ policies as unsustainable for both academics and students. However, not all members of the university community agree with this sentiment. Sarah Lynne, the chair-elect of the University of Florida’s faculty senate, stated that while some professors have left the state, politics is not the main reason.

According to data from the University of Florida, overall turnover at the institution increased from 7% in 2021 to 9.3% in 2023. Some job candidates have withdrawn their applications or declined offers to move to Florida, indicating a growing concern about the political climate.

Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, appointed DeSantis as a trustee of New College of Florida, expressed support for the faculty departures, criticizing diversity and equity programs and accusing professors of engaging in partisan activism.

The departure of tenured professors from Florida’s universities highlights ongoing tensions between conservative administrations and academia, raising questions about the future of higher education in the state.