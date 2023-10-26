Troubles of the 9 to 5: Challenging the Assumptions and Frustrations

When Brielle Asero went viral on TikTok, she never expected that her video expressing frustration with the average 9 to 5 work schedule would ignite a political argument and paint her generation as entitled and lazy. Asero’s intention was to start a conversation about work-life balance, not to incite controversy. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she expressed her disappointment with how her video has been taken out of context and used right-wing pundits to bash Gen-Z.

Asero’s TikTok video resonated with thousands of people who shared her struggles and offered support. However, when the video made its way to X (formerly Twitter), it quickly turned into a hate fest, with conservative accounts labeling Asero as lazy and entitled. The response she received emphasizes the recurring issue of young people being targeted and mocked for expressing their frustrations with the stress of entering the workforce.

Despite the critics, Asero firmly asserts that she didn’t anticipate the media frenzy surrounding her video. Her goal was to relate to her followers and shed light on the challenges faced those who work long hours. Unfortunately, the negative attention has extended beyond social media, with Asero receiving hurtful comments on her personal accounts.

Behind the scenes, Asero is going through one of the biggest transitions of her life. Graduating a year earlier than her classmates to reduce tuition costs, she secured a marketing job in New Jersey after a five-month job search. However, this meant leaving behind her friends and family in South Carolina and facing a two-hour daily commute into Manhattan. The limited time for socializing and making new connections in an unfamiliar city has left her feeling overwhelmed.

Asero acknowledges her privilege in having a job in her field and recognizes that her situation is better than many post-grads who struggle to find employment for years. She hopes that the attention her video has received can be channeled into meaningful discussions about the unbalanced nature of the 9 to 5 work week, focusing on the challenges faced her generation.

