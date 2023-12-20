Americans Face Mounting Credit Card Debt as Economists Warn of Impending Economic Consequences

A prominent economist is joining the chorus of voices warning about the staggering amount of debt American consumers have taken on, particularly in the form of credit card debt. Carl Weinberg, Chief Economist at High Frequency Economics, expressed concern that record levels of credit card debt will soon lead to a slowdown in consumer spending.

Weinberg’s remarks echo similar sentiments from Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Michael Burry, the investor famous for predicting the housing market crash in 2008. Musk recently highlighted the burdensome nature of credit card payments and the potential consequences for individuals living paycheck to paycheck. Burry, on the other hand, has been warning about a spending slowdown and recession resulting from consumers depleting their savings and relying on credit cards to cope with rising prices.

The concerns raised Weinberg, Musk, and Burry are shared several notable figures in finance, including Citadel’s Ken Griffin, bond billionaires Bill Gross and Jeff Gundlach, and economists David Rosenberg and Stephanie Pomboy. Their collective worry arises from the combination of high inflation and rising borrowing costs that American consumers have faced over the past 18 months. Inflation reached a 40-year high of over 9% last summer and has remained well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%.

While Weinberg does not predict a full-blown recession, he does anticipate an economic slowdown resulting from a pullback in household spending. He highlighted recent data from the New York Fed, which showed a significant increase in credit card balances, delinquencies, and overall debt loads. Weinberg emphasized that consumers’ real incomes have not kept pace with rising borrowing costs, particularly in relation to credit cards.

Despite the concerns about mounting debt and inflation, Weinberg remains hopeful that inflation will normalize soon, leading to significant rate cuts the Federal Reserve in the coming year. However, the overall risk posed high levels of credit card debt and its impact on the economy cannot be dismissed. As American households continue to grapple with overwhelming debt, the potential consequences for the broader economy loom large.