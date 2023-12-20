Americans’ Rising Debt Creates Concerns Over Consumer Spending

A well-respected economist has added his voice to the growing chorus of concerns over American consumers’ increasing debt levels. Carl Weinberg, the chief economist at High Frequency Economics, warns that record credit-card debt could end up causing a slowdown in consumer spending. Weinberg believes that consumers are relying too heavily on credit cards to finance their spending, especially as the interest rates on these cards continue to climb. This, coupled with rising inflation, could spell trouble for the US economy.

Weinberg’s concerns echo those raised prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Michael Burry. Musk recently highlighted the high levels of debt and the precarious financial situations of many Americans, warning that the situation could lead to dire consequences if left unaddressed. Burry, known for his successful predictions during the 2008 financial crisis, also expressed worries about consumers depleting their savings and racking up more debt.

The mounting concerns from industry experts and economists stem from the combination of surging inflation and increasing borrowing costs that American consumers have faced over the last year and a half. Inflation spiked to a 40-year high, reaching over 9%, and has remained well above the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. To combat this, the central bank has raised interest rates, resulting in higher monthly payments for mortgages, car loans, credit cards, and other debts.

Weinberg predicts that the rise in credit-card debt and the resulting retrenchment in consumer spending could cause an economic slowdown, but he stops short of predicting a full-blown recession. However, he emphasizes that the risk is significant and warns that consumers may soon find themselves in financial trouble. Recent data from the New York Fed supports Weinberg’s concerns, showing a sharp increase in credit-card balances, delinquencies, and overall debt loads.

Despite the concerns, Weinberg remains hopeful, stating that inflation should return to normal levels soon and that the Fed may consider significant rate cuts in the future. However, the key challenge lies in managing the balance between bringing down inflation and avoiding a recession. As the year unfolds, all eyes will be on the American consumer and their ability to manage their mounting debts while sustaining economic growth.