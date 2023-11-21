Daryl Lindsey: From Broadcast Journalism to Sustainable Landscaping

Daryl Lindsey, formerly a broadcast journalist and digital marketer, has embarked on a new career path in sustainable landscaping. Lindsey’s passion for reorganizing lawns and gardens in ways that benefit the ecosystem led her to explore the idea of turning her hobby into a full-time job. After being medically diagnosed with ADHD and late-onset adult autism, Lindsey realized that her values and interests were not aligned with her previous work in marketing and public relations.

Lindsey’s journey in sustainable landscaping began on TikTok, where she shared videos about water-efficient and eco-friendly lawn practices. Her content gained significant traction, highlighting a growing need for landscaping services that focus on native plants and water-wise designs. Users reached out to Lindsey asking for her assistance in designing their yards, and she gladly accepted the opportunity.

In early 2022, Lindsey launched yardfarmer.co, a website through which she assists Utah homeowners in creating and planting ecologically sustainable designs for their lawns and gardens. Her approach, which she calls regenerative landscaping, aims to reduce water usage utilizing drought-tolerant plants that regenerate each year with minimal effort from the caretaker. Lindsey believes in preserving the natural elements of green spaces and creating ecosystems that can sustain themselves year after year.

Additionally, Lindsey emphasizes the importance of native plants in supporting local ecosystems. For example, the monarch butterfly, an endangered species, relies on native plants like milkweed for its survival. By integrating drought-tolerant plants into their landscapes, homeowners can reduce water needs and save money, particularly in areas where water metering has been implemented.

Lindsey also encourages homeowners to consider alternative turf grass options, such as buffalo grass, which is native to the United States and thrives in Utah’s climate. By selecting more drought-tolerant grass varieties, homeowners can maintain beautiful lawns while minimizing water consumption.

Sarah Anderson, a Salt Lake City homeowner, attests to the positive impact of Lindsey’s work. Anderson, who was tired of her yellowing grass, sought Lindsey’s expertise and found her lawn transformed.

In conclusion, Lindsey’s transition from broadcast journalism to sustainable landscaping showcases the importance of aligning one’s values and interests with their career choices. Her focus on regenerative landscaping and the use of native plants highlights the benefits of eco-friendly practices for both the environment and homeowners’ wallets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is sustainable landscaping?

A: Sustainable landscaping, or regenerative landscaping, involves designing and maintaining green spaces using drought-tolerant plants that regenerate yearly, with minimal effort from the caretaker.

Q: Why are native plants important in landscaping?

A: Native plants support local ecosystems providing habitat and food for various species, including endangered ones like the monarch butterfly. They are well-adapted to the local climate and require less water and maintenance.

Q: How can homeowners reduce water usage in their landscapes?

A: Homeowners can reduce water consumption integrating drought-tolerant plants, like native species, into their landscapes. Additionally, selecting more water-efficient turf grass varieties can contribute to water savings.

Q: Can I transform my existing lawn into a more sustainable one?

A: Yes, seeding drought-tolerant turf grass strains over your current lawn, you can gradually transition to a more sustainable and water-efficient landscape without an extensive overhaul.

Source: [The Salt Lake Tribune](https://www.sltrib.com/artsliving/2022/09/25/daryl-lindsey-utahs-latest/)