A Ukrainian soldier from the 47th Mechanized Brigade, known as Sergeant Taras “Fizruk,” recently revealed that his unit has been forced to stop shelling small Russian units due to a shortage of US-made artillery ammunition. Speaking to The Times of London, Fizruk explained that his brigade had “ten times more ammunition over the summer” but is now struggling to maintain an adequate supply.

The scarcity of ammunition has severely impacted Fizruk’s unit’s ability to control the northern flank of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine and engage Russian troops effectively. “Without ammunition, we can’t,” he lamented. The soldier also highlighted the challenges posed the use of shells from different sources, which vary in quality and have resulted in a higher number of duds.

These revelations shed light on the larger issue of Western supply struggles in meeting Ukraine’s artillery shell and ammunition demands. Ukrainian forces are currently using approximately 7,000 rounds a day, depleting Western ammunition stockpiles. Admiral Rob Bauer of the Netherlands, NATO’s Military Committee chair, emphasized the urgent need for larger volumes of supplies during a Warsaw Security Forum meeting in October.

Compounding the problem, Republicans in the US Congress have threatened to withhold crucial aid to Ukraine, which includes ammunition. Ukrainian officials warn that such a delay would hinder their ability to continue liberating territory and increase the risk of losing the war. Aid to Ukraine has already reached a “new low” between August and October, with a 90% drop compared to the same period in 2022.

To compensate for the shortage, Fizruk shared that his unit has resorted to using unarmed drones to deter Russian troops and has been actively fundraising to purchase weapons. However, these measures cannot fully compensate for the lack of artillery shells.

The dire situation faced Ukrainian soldiers on the frontlines underscores the urgent need for international assistance in providing adequate ammunition supplies. Without sufficient support, Ukraine’s ability to defend its territory and counter Russian aggression will remain severely compromised.