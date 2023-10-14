Judge Rules Streaming Services Cannot Be Taxed as Cable TV Companies

In a recent ruling, U.S. Judge Mark A. Beatty has determined that streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, and Apple cannot be taxed as cable TV companies the city of East St. Louis. The city had attempted to impose a 5% franchise fee on streaming services, similar to what is charged to cable TV providers. However, the judge’s ruling states that streaming services do not fit the definition of cable TV companies.

The ruling clarifies that the internet, through which streaming services operate, is an open system unlike the closed circuit nature of cable TV. Although some cable TV companies also offer internet services, the judge emphasizes that this does not make the internet itself a cable TV system subject to taxation. As streaming services do not utilize the city’s right of ways or physical infrastructure, they cannot be taxed under laws intended for cable TV companies.

This ruling is significant for streaming services as it helps them maintain lower costs preventing additional taxes. Furthermore, it sets a precedent for other cities seeking to impose similar taxes on streaming services. As a result, cable TV customers will continue to bear taxes that streaming services are exempt from.

In conclusion, Judge Beatty’s decision prevents the city of East St. Louis from taxing streaming services as cable TV companies. This outcome is seen as a victory for streaming services and provides them with protection against similar taxation attempts other cities.

Sources:

– Judge Mark A. Beatty’s ruling

– Source article