Trustee’s Resignation Offers Opportunity for Safer School Environments

A recent resignation school board trustee Stefano Presenza in Sudbury has shed light on the power that trustees hold when it comes to shaping safe environments for students. While Presenza cited personal and family circumstances as his reason for leaving, some members of the LGBTQ+ community believe their documentation of his behavior on social media played a role.

The Sudbury Catholic school board acknowledged a complaint about Presenza’s online behavior, which included sharing and liking transphobic and racist content. The board addressed the matter meeting with Presenza and having him voluntarily remove his social media presence. However, it was later discovered that Presenza continued his online activity under the name Steve Prezzi.

Laur O’Gorman, co-chair of Sudbury Pride, documented instances of “Steve Prezzi” sharing posts intended to out transgender celebrities and making anti-LGBTQ+ comments. The board was in the process of investigating this second complaint when Presenza resigned, which would have required a more thorough response, including confirming the connection between Stefano Presenza and Steve Prezzi.

Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, highlights the impact trustees’ online behavior can have on the schools, parents, and students they represent. Sharing or liking content that discriminates against marginalized communities sends a negative message and can further perpetuate harm. Balgord emphasizes that the role of a trustee holds significant power, as they can invite anti-trans activists to speak, influence policy decisions, and create spaces that harm marginalized groups.

This resignation serves as an opportunity to reevaluate the power and responsibility that trustees have in creating safe and inclusive school environments. It underscores the importance of trustees upholding values of respect, inclusion, and equality, both in person and online. Schools must establish clear guidelines and expectations for trustees’ behavior, ensuring that their actions align with the well-being and protection of all students.