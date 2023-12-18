Remembering Ronaldo Valdez: A Tribute to a Philippine Acting Legend

In the wake of the recent passing of veteran film and television actor Ronaldo Valdez, the Philippine entertainment industry mourns the loss of a beloved figure. Valdez’s son, singer-comedian Janno Gibbs, confirmed the news through a heartfelt post on his Instagram. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and the outpouring of prayers and condolences from fans and colleagues has been much appreciated.

Valdez and his son were working on Gibbs’ directorial film debut, which was set to be released in cinemas in January of next year. The sudden loss of Valdez has left a void in both his family’s life and the upcoming project.

Many Filipino celebrities have shared their grief and fond memories of Valdez. Actress Kathryn Bernardo, who worked with Valdez on the TV show 2 Good 2 Be True, paid tribute to him posting photos and videos on her Instagram stories. She referred to Valdez as the “lolo she never had” and expressed how much she will miss him.

Renowned newscaster Arnold “Igan” Clavio also shared touching tributes to Valdez, using endearing terms like “Tay.” Clavio reminisced about their time spent together and the warm hugs they shared.

Actress Vilma Santos-Recto, fellow actor Chanda Romero, singer Gary Valenciano, and actresses Bela Padilla and Dimples Romana also expressed their condolences and shared their memories of working with Valdez.

The Philippine entertainment industry has lost an acting legend who has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and colleagues. Ronaldo Valdez’s authenticity, talent, and warm personality will be remembered and cherished for years to come. May he rest in peace, surrounded the love and admiration he has inspired.