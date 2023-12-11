New Generation of Indonesian Voters: More Than Just Social Media

Summary: As Indonesia prepares for its upcoming presidential election, polling data shows that Prabowo Subianto, the defense minister and twice runner-up in previous elections, is gaining popularity among young voters. Although his social media presence may be appealing to some, it is important for young Indonesians to consider his controversial past and the potential implications of his leadership. Prabowo’s alleged human rights violations and ties to the authoritarian era are causes for concern among activists, who worry about the future of Indonesia’s democracy and the role of the military in politics. While the economy and job opportunities are key issues for young voters, they must also remember the importance of ensuring a transparent and accountable government. Despite his image, it is crucial for young Indonesians to look beyond social media and understand the potential consequences of their voting decisions.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim nation, is on the brink of a pivotal election. Young voters, in particular, are being urged to consider the implications of their decision as they head to the polls. While Prabowo Subianto may have gained popularity among the younger generation due to his social media presence, there are important factors to consider.

Prabowo’s past is marred with allegations of human rights violations and ties to the authoritarian era under President Suharto. Student activists and ordinary citizens who fought against the previous regime are questioning what his potential presidency means for Indonesia’s democratic transition and the role of the military in politics.

The dismantling of the military’s involvement in government was a crucial reform in the post-authoritarian era. However, there has been a recent resurgence of support for military involvement, raising concerns about the growing influence of generals in non-traditional roles.

While the economy and job opportunities are significant concerns for young voters, they should also prioritize ensuring a transparent and accountable government. It is easy to be swayed catchy social media campaigns, but it is important to remember that social media stars do not always make for good leaders.

Furthermore, Prabowo’s choice of running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the current president’s son, raises concerns about nepotism and cronyism, reminiscent of the Suharto era.

Young Indonesians should not be swayed superficial factors but should instead focus on the long-term implications of their voting decisions. It is crucial for them to educate themselves on the country’s history and the potential consequences of electing a leader with a controversial past.

As the saying goes, “Keep calm and think critically before voting.”