New Strategies for Digital Evangelism and Monetization

Computer-generated Jesus has taken TikTok storm. The Daily Believer’s profile (@believerdaily) showcases 70 videos featuring computer-generated Jesuses, each beseeching the viewer to pause, take notice, and engage with their content. With striking resemblance to Warner Sallman’s iconic painting “Head of Christ,” these digital renderings of Jesus, some even resembling Jared Leto, promise surprises and “good news soon” in exchange for likes, comments, and shares. As of November 13, 2023, the Daily Believer boasts an impressive 813,200 followers and over 9.2 million likes.

A scholar of religion in the U.S., I’ve been studying the intersection of popular culture and American Christianity for over a decade. This TikTok phenomenon of a computer-generated Jesus offering good luck for engagement aligns closely with the concept of the prosperity gospel. This branch of Christianity believes that faith will be rewarded with worldly comforts, such as wealth and health.

One of the Daily Believer’s most popular videos, “Welcome Jesus into Your Home,” has garnered over 22.2 million subscribers. The computer-generated Jesus urges viewers to share the video with friends and family and comment “I believe” to receive a blessing within an hour. Non-compliance leads to a thinly veiled threat of damnation, citing Matthew 3:10.

This TikTok chain letter is not just about spreading religious messages but also monetization. TikTok compensates creators between 2 cents and 4 cents for every 1,000 views, potentially earning the creators hundreds or even thousands of dollars. Furthermore, the TikTok Creator Fund rewards creators with over 10,000 authentic followers based on views, comments, and shares.

The Daily Believer’s high engagement percentages, though dwarfed celebrities like Kylie Jenner, demonstrate the effectiveness of their approach. While religious motives may underpin the desire for viewer engagement, the monetary benefits are undeniable.

This phenomenon aligns with the prosperity gospel’s ideology, which asserts that individual faith in God results in material wealth and happiness. The Daily Believer simplifies this equation, requiring no specific Christian beliefs for participation. A simple “I believe” and sharing with others is sufficient.

By appealing to a broad Christian audience without the need for denominational-specific beliefs, the Daily Believer maximizes engagement within the wider Christian community. Similarly, their call for social media engagement mirrors the prosperity gospel’s concept of tithing, where giving showcases faith and activates the promise of rewards.

By framing their requests as divine messages rather than personal influencer appeals, the Daily Believer transforms social media engagement into religious acts and promises immediate divine rewards. In this era of digital evangelism, new strategies emerge, combining religious motivations and monetary incentives to captivate a growing audience.

