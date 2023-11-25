TikTok’s Digital Outreach: The Intersection of Religion and Popular Culture

In the age of social media, religious content and popular culture often intersect in unique and unexpected ways. One striking example of this phenomenon is the TikTok profile known as Daily Believer (@believerdaily). With an impressive following of 813,200 and over 9.2 million likes, Daily Believer has gained attention for its computer-generated videos featuring various depictions of Jesus.

The computer-generated Jesuses in these videos draw inspiration from the iconic 1940 painting “Head of Christ” artist Warner Sallman. Some wear the crown of thorns, while others bear an uncanny resemblance to actor Jared Leto. They all share a common message – urging viewers to pause their scrolling and engage with the content liking, commenting “Amen,” or sharing it with others. In exchange, viewers are promised a surprise or “good news soon.”

While this digital outreach may seem like a novel approach, it actually aligns with a belief system known as the prosperity gospel. This Christian ideology asserts that faith in God will lead to worldly comforts like wealth and health. By encouraging viewers to engage with the content and promising blessings in return, Daily Believer taps into the idea that religious devotion can bring material rewards.

One unique aspect of Daily Believer’s approach is its ability to reach a wide range of Christian audiences. The videos do not require specific theological beliefs, making them accessible to various denominations and even individuals who may not consider themselves devout. This broad appeal allows for widespread engagement within the Christian community, transcending theological differences.

By using Jesus’ image as the messenger, Daily Believer elevates the engagement with its content to a religious act. It transforms social media phenomena like like-farming into a sacred practice, promising divine rewards in the present. However, it is worth noting that this form of outreach seems targeted towards those who already identify as Christians, providing little persuasive or explanatory content.

The Daily Believer is not alone in its approach within the realm of #ChristianTikTok. Numerous profiles engage in theological discussions, perform praise and worship, and explore doctrinal issues. Nevertheless, the use of a digital Jesus as the bearer of the message sets Daily Believer apart.

In conclusion, the convergence of religion and popular culture on platforms like TikTok demonstrates the evolving nature of religious expression in the digital age. Daily Believer’s use of computer-generated Jesuses and its promises of blessings for engagement illustrate the influence of the prosperity gospel and the desire for this-worldly rewards. As social media continues to shape our lives, it is only natural that it becomes a vehicle for religious expression and outreach.

