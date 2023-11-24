The Rise of Digital Outreach: How TikTok’s Daily Believer is Redefining Religious Engagement

The TikTok profile Daily Believer has captivated audiences with its computer-generated Jesuses, urging viewers to pause and consume their content. These digital renditions of Jesus, often resembling the iconic painting “Head of Christ,” promise surprises and good news in exchange for likes, comments, and shares. As of November 13, 2023, Daily Believer boasts an impressive followership of 813,200 and over 9.2 million likes.

This phenomenon on TikTok reflects a close resemblance to the prosperity gospel, a Christian belief that aligns faith with worldly rewards like wealth and health. It taps into the concept of the prosperity gospel offering good luck to viewers who participate in sharing, liking, and commenting on the computer-generated Jesus videos.

Although the Daily Believer’s views may pale in comparison to social media influencers like Kylie Jenner, its engagement rate is significantly higher, with approximately one in four viewers engaging in some form. The allure of monetary compensation through platforms like TikTok’s Creator Fund, which rewards creators based on views, comments, and shares, cannot be understated.

By simplifying the prosperity gospel’s formula, the Daily Believer caters to a broad Christian community without the need for specific denominational beliefs. The videos appeal to various Christian groups, fostering engagement despite potential theological or social differences.

The Daily Believer’s strategy parallels the ideology of the prosperity gospel’s “seed faith.” Just as tithing symbolizes an investment of faith in return for blessings, engagement with the Daily Believer’s content operates similarly. By contributing time, money, or effort to obtain material rewards, participants inadvertently enrich the content creators and increase their influence.

While the Daily Believer’s approach does not appear to target non-Christians or provide explicit conversion narratives, it thrives within the Christian community. It rallies those who already identify as Christians, offering little persuasion but reinforcing their faith through interactions.

The use of Jesus’ image in the Daily Believer’s videos is noteworthy. It adds a unique dimension to the content, differentiating it from other TikTok profiles within the broader #ChristianTikTok movement that focus on theological discussions and praise and worship performances.

In summary, the Daily Believer on TikTok illustrates a new form of religious expression, melding technology and faith to secure tangible rewards in the present. Its success lies in transforming viewer engagement into a religious act, with the promise of divine blessings. While its appeal may be limited to existing Christians, its digital outreach serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of religious engagement in the digital age.

