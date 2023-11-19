New Ways of Engaging with Religion: Exploring the Prosperity Gospel on TikTok

TikTok has become a platform for various forms of content, including religious expression. One profile that has gained significant attention is Daily Believer, which features computer-generated Jesuses captivating viewers with promises of blessings and good news. While this form of engagement may seem unconventional, it reflects a modern interpretation of the prosperity gospel.

The prosperity gospel is a Christian belief that aligns faith with material rewards, such as health and wealth in this life. Historically, famous preachers like T.D. Jakes and Joel Osteen have popularized this concept. However, the Daily Believer takes it a step further simplifying the formula. Followers don’t need to adhere to specific theological beliefs; all they need to do is share the content and say “I believe.”

This appeal to a wide Christian audience is made possible the absence of denominational-specific beliefs. The Daily Believer’s TikTok videos can unite Christians with various theological and social perspectives, promoting engagement and community. In this way, the content echoes the prosperity gospel’s concept of tithing. Just as tithing is seen as an investment to demonstrate faith, engaging with the Daily Believer’s content is seen as a form of ritualistic participation for future material rewards.

What makes the Daily Believer unique is its use of Jesus’ image as the messenger of these promises. By framing the requests as coming directly from the Son of God, the profile has transformed the act of engaging with social media into a religious practice that promises divine rewards.

However, it’s important to note that the Daily Believer’s content seems primarily aimed at those who already identify as Christians, rather than engaging in outreach or persuasive efforts. While other TikTok profiles within the #ChristianTikTok community engage in theological discussions and doctrinal issues, the Daily Believer relies on the power of Jesus’ image to captivate its audience.

Ultimately, the emergence of the Daily Believer on TikTok represents a new and intriguing way in which religious motivations can find expression within the digital world. It highlights the intersection of popular culture and faith, as well as the evolving nature of religious outreach in contemporary society.

