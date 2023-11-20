TikTok’s Daily Believer: Exploring the Intersection of Religion, Prosperity, and Social Media

In the vast realm of TikTok content, there is a profile called Daily Believer (@believerdaily) that has gained significant attention. The profile features computer-generated images of Jesus, captivating viewers with their solemn gaze and compelling them to pause and absorb the next minute’s worth of content. With 70 videos to date, the Daily Believer has amassed 813,200 followers and over 9.2 million likes.

While these computer-generated Jesuses bear resemblance to the iconic 1940 painting “Head of Christ” Warner Sallman, their appearance varies, with some resembling the actor Jared Leto. They offer promises of surprises or “good news soon” in exchange for engagement from viewers, such as liking, commenting “Amen,” or sharing the videos with friends and family.

On the surface, this TikTok phenomenon may seem like a novel form of evangelical outreach, but there’s a deeper connection to the concept of the prosperity gospel. Rooted in Christian belief, the prosperity gospel asserts that faith will be rewarded with earthly comforts, including wealth and health. The Daily Believer taps into this idea linking actions such as sharing, liking, and commenting to blessings and good fortune.

This digital chain of sharing is not just about faith; there are also financial incentives involved. TikTok’s Creator Fund compensates creators based on the number of views, comments, and shares they receive. This convergence of religious and monetary motivations is a hallmark of the prosperity gospel, which has gained traction in American and global Christianity as followers seek material wealth and happiness through their faith.

The Daily Believer’s popularity lies not in its sheer volume of views but rather in its high levels of engagement. While TikTok stars like Kylie Jenner and Khaby Lame may have larger followings, the Daily Believer’s engagement percentages are much higher, captivating approximately one out of every four viewers. Its content appeals to a wide range of Christian groups, transcending denominational boundaries and allowing for a broad spectrum of engagement.

By framing requests for engagement as coming directly from the Divine, the Daily Believer transforms the act of liking and sharing into a religious duty. This practice closely mirrors the prosperity gospel’s concept of tithing, where believers are encouraged to donate a portion of their income as a demonstration of faith. Both seed faith and engagement with the Daily Believer’s TikTok videos act as rituals, promising rewards and enriching those behind the requests.

Although the Daily Believer’s content may not appear to have a missionary or outreach function, it contributes to the broader phenomenon of #ChristianTikTok. This subset of TikTok encompasses profiles engaged in theological discussions, doctrinal issues, and acts of praise and worship. However, the Daily Believer stands out with its utilization of Jesus’ image as the messenger, tapping into an age-old religious motivation of seeking worldly rewards in exchange for devotion.

In this digital age, TikTok and other social media platforms are becoming new spaces for religious expression and exploration. The Daily Believer exemplifies the interplay between religion, prosperity, and social media, offering a glimpse into how faith and commerce converge online.

