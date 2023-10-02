Social Media Algorithms and the Influence on Political Campaigning

Social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram have become crucial campaigning platforms in capturing the attention of Generation Z. However, there are concerns about whether the social media algorithms used these platforms are fair and provide a complete and unbiased picture of the political landscape.

According to marketing professor Bodo Lang from Massey University, social media platforms are designed to show users content that they are likely to engage with and enjoy. This means that users may be exposed to content that reinforces their existing beliefs and opinions, rather than being exposed to a diverse range of arguments and perspectives. This selective exposure can result in a narrow field of vision and limit the exposure to different types of positions on various issues.

While traditional platforms like TV, print, and radio offer a more even playing field for political advertising, social media algorithms can create an echo chamber where users only see content from parties or individuals they already support or agree with. This lack of exposure to different viewpoints can inhibit critical thinking and debate.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of social media algorithms on the upcoming election. The limited representation of some political parties on platforms like TikTok and the disparities in follower numbers between parties on Instagram can potentially skew election results. To address these concerns and level the playing field, it is suggested that political parties should better utilize social media platforms and young people should also be encouraged to seek information from traditional media sources.

Some experts even suggest regulating social media algorithms to ensure a more diverse range of content is shown, instead of just what users have engaged with in the past. While the Electoral Commission currently has no role in regulating social media content, they advise voters to use a variety of sources when considering their vote.

Sources: NZ Herald, Victoria University