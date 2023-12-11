The Environmental Impact of AI: Big Tech’s Expanding Water Footprint

A growing global demand for the next wave of generative artificial intelligence (AI) is shedding light on an often-overlooked environmental concern: Big Tech’s expanding water footprint. Tech giants like Microsoft and Google have reported a significant increase in water consumption, largely fueled the race to capitalize on AI advancements.

A recent study conducted Shaolei Ren, a researcher at the University of California, Riverside, examined the resources required to operate popular AI models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The study revealed that ChatGPT consumes approximately 500 milliliters of water for every 10 to 50 prompts, depending on its deployment location.

The sheer number of monthly users interacting with AI models like ChatGPT highlights the substantial water requirements of these systems. If left unaddressed, the growing water footprint of AI models could hinder their socially responsible and sustainable use in the future.

Environmental activists have taken notice of Big Tech’s water consumption practices, leading to protests against companies like Google in Uruguay. Concerns were raised over the proposed construction of a data center, which would have utilized large amounts of water during a severe drought period. Tech companies are now under increased pressure to prioritize sustainability and manage their water usage more responsibly.

In addition to water consumption, the energy and resource demands of AI models also pose ecological challenges. While AI can offer efficiency gains, the rebound effects of increased energy and resource consumption must be considered. Water consumption has exponentially risen due to the need to cool computation servers and feed large-language models with vast amounts of data.

Both Microsoft and Google have acknowledged the need to reduce their water footprints and strive to become “water positive” replenishing more water than they consume. However, as these companies launch their own AI models, such as Microsoft’s Bing Chat and Google’s Bard, it is expected that water consumption will further increase due to the higher computational requirements.

Efforts are being made to measure and reduce the energy, water, and carbon impact of AI. Transparency and investment in clean energy sources are crucial for powering new technologies sustainably. Microsoft is committed to monitoring emissions, increasing the use of clean energy, and achieving carbon negativity, water positivity, and zero waste 2030.

As AI continues to evolve, it is essential to strike a balance between technological advancements and environmental responsibility. By addressing the water and resource demands of AI systems, Big Tech can ensure a sustainable and socially conscious future for AI innovation.