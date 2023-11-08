New Study Finds Social Media Platforms Fined Over €2.9bn for Data Protection Violations

A recent study conducted Dutch VPN company Surfshark has revealed the staggering fines imposed on five of the most popular social media platforms for violating the European Union’s data protection law since 2018. The total amount of fines accumulated Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Whatsapp, and X (formerly Twitter) exceeds €2.9 billion.

Out of these platforms, Facebook alone accounts for nearly 60% of the total fines, with penalties amounting to €1.7 billion. Additionally, the combined platforms under Meta, previously known as Facebook, have reached a total of €2.5 billion in fines. TikTok follows closely behind with the third-highest amount of fines, totaling €360 million, while X has only accumulated €450,000. It is worth noting that YouTube, Snapchat, Pinterest, Reddit, and LinkedIn have not faced any charges thus far.

The study’s most alarming finding reveals that one-third of the fines, amounting to €765 million, are connected to inadequate protection of children’s data. These penalties highlight the importance of holding major social media players accountable for their data handling practices and prioritizing the privacy and safety of all users, especially children.

Specific cases within the fines include TikTok’s failure to provide its privacy statement in Dutch, resulting in fines being imposed in 2021 and 2023. These fines stemmed from TikTok’s failure to enforce its own restrictions on children under 13 and its default setting of accounts to public. Furthermore, TikTok did not verify the legal guardianship of adults registering as parents of child users, culminating in a total fine of €360 million.

Another platform charged for violating children’s privacy is Instagram, which received a €405 million fine in 2022. This penalty was incurred due to business accounts created minors being set to public default.

In addition to GDPR enforcement, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X also need to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which prohibits the use of targeted advertising based on the profiling of minors. These regulations emphasize the significance of safeguarding the privacy and security of all social media users, particularly children.

