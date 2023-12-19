Houston Volunteer Group Continues to Provide Food to Homeless Despite Citations

A volunteer group in Houston has received numerous citations from the city while distributing food to homeless individuals. Despite facing penalties for violating a local ordinance, the group remains committed to their cause.

For over 15 years, the Houston chapter of Food Not Bombs has been serving vegetarian and vegan meals to approximately 100 to 150 homeless residents outside the city’s downtown public library. Recently, they started receiving tickets from the city, accumulating a total of 80 citations since March.

These citations are linked to a local ordinance enacted in 2012, which prohibits giving away food to five or more people without permission from the property owner, in this case, the library. Each citation can carry a fine of up to $2,000. However, Food Not Bombs has chosen not to pay the tickets and plans to contest them individually in court.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office argues that serving food outside the library poses risks to those seeking food, volunteers, pedestrians, and library patrons. As an alternative, the mayor’s office has proposed that the group move half a mile away to an approved site, located in the parking lot of a police precinct.

However, Food Not Bombs has refused to relocate, citing concerns about accessibility for disabled members of the homeless community and the lack of trust towards law enforcement. They assert that they are operating on public property and are not causing harm to anyone.

The group intends to wait for the current mayor’s term to end, hoping that the incoming mayor will be more supportive of their cause. Ultimately, they aim to have the 2012 ordinance overturned. Until then, Food Not Bombs vows to persist despite the citations they continue to receive.