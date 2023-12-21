California Teen Passes Bar Exam at 17, Making Legal History

An 18-year-old from California has made legal history as the youngest person to pass the state’s notoriously difficult bar exam. Peter Park, who passed the exam at the age of 17, is now working as a practicing attorney.

Park’s journey into the legal field began at the age of 13 when he enrolled in the Northwestern California University School of Law while still completing high school. Taking advantage of a state bar rule, Park was able to apply to law school after completing the College Level Proficiency Exams.

After graduating from law school in 2023, Park successfully passed California’s bar exam on his first attempt, beating the previous record set an 18-year-old. The Tulare County District Attorney’s office announced Park’s achievement in a Facebook post, describing it as a “legal history making moment.”

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Park said, “It was not easy, but it was worth it. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney.” He expressed his aspiration to become a prosecutor and his admiration for how prosecutors bring closure to victims and uphold justice in society.

California’s bar exam is known for its difficulty and comprises a 200-item multiple-choice section, five essay questions, and a performance test. The State Bar of California reported a pass rate of only 51.5% among the 7,555 people who took the exam in July 2023.

Park’s achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring lawyers, highlighting that determination and alternative paths can lead to success in the legal field at a young age.