Teenager Becomes Youngest Attorney in California’s History

A remarkable achievement has taken place in California as 18-year-old Peter Park has become the youngest person in the state’s history to pass the bar exam and work as a practicing attorney. Park, who passed the notoriously difficult test at the age of 17, was sworn in on Tuesday, marking a significant moment in legal history.

Park’s journey in the legal field began at an incredibly young age. At just 13 years old, he enrolled in the Northwestern California University School of Law while still completing high school. This was made possible a state bar rule that allows students to apply to law school after completing the College Level Proficiency Exams. Park successfully completed high school in 2021 and graduated from law school in 2023, as mentioned in the announcement the Tulare County District Attorney’s office on Facebook.

Passing the state’s bar exam is no easy feat, considering its renowned difficulty. The exam consists of three parts: a multiple-choice section known as the Multistate Bar Examination (MBE), five essay questions, and a performance test assessing practical legal knowledge. The pass rate for the July 2023 exam was a mere 51.5% out of the 7,555 individuals who took the test.

In a press release, Park expressed his gratitude and determination. “It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the Bar, and I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney,” he stated. Park also shared his aspiration to become a prosecutor, driven a sense of moral obligation to uphold justice, equality, and liberty in society.

Park’s record-breaking accomplishment serves as an inspiration for aspiring lawyers, highlighting the possibilities available through alternative paths. With his passion for the legal field and dedication to serving the community, the future looks bright for Peter Park as he embarks on his legal career at such a young age.