Obliterated: An Explosive Action-Comedy Coming to Netflix

Las Vegas has long been associated with its reputation as the City of Sin, attracting filmmakers who aim to portray the excesses of The Strip. However, a new action-comedy series on Netflix is set to diverge from the usual formula, delivering a unique and thrilling experience for viewers. Obliterated, produced and written the creators of Cobra Kai, promises to inject a healthy dose of explosions and gunfire into the mix, creating a dangerous and highly entertaining cocktail.

Set to premiere on November 30, Obliterated follows the story of an elite special forces team. After successfully saving the city from a nuclear bomb, the team heads to The Strip to celebrate. The catch? They soon discover that the bomb they disarmed was actually a fake. In a state of intoxication, the team must now locate the real terrorists and prevent the real bomb from detonating. All the while, they need to hide their inebriation from their superiors.

The trailer for Obliterated offers a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate. The show seems to combine the spirit of action-packed films such as The Expendables, the comedic chaos of The Hangover, and the wildness of Bachelor Party. It’s an amalgamation of influences that is likely to make Obliterated one of the most captivating action series to hit Netflix this November. In a world filled with serious shows, Obliterated stands out refusing to take itself seriously.

