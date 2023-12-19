Las Vegas School’s Holiday Wish Program Sparks Nationwide Support

The Wishmas program at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas has gained nationwide attention and support, as it fulfills holiday wishes for students in need. This initiative aims to bring joy and alleviate the stress faced students who are living in poverty or in the foster system.

Started a decade ago, the Wishmas program allows students to write down their desired gifts for Christmas morning. They are also encouraged to share why these gifts are important to them. The school community and local residents then come together to make these wishes come true.

This year, the program gained viral attention after Cheri Guy, an English teacher at Desert Pines High School, shared an emotional video on TikTok about the program. In the heartfelt clip, Guy read some of the requests from the nearly 3,000 students. These requests ranged from basic necessities like a bag of Taki chips to emotional needs like slippers to protect from the cold.

The video prompted an outpouring of support from people across the country. Packages began to pour in, and over 300 wishes have already been granted. The program aims to fulfill the wishes of all 950 participating students before December 15th.

The Wishmas program not only brings material gifts to these students but also shows them that they are loved and cared for. Guy emphasizes the impact of strangers showing kindness and support, helping the students realize that people believe in them and their potential.

As Guy says, it’s not about changing the whole world, but about what each person can do for someone else. The Wishmas program serves as a reminder of the power of individual acts of kindness and how they can have a profound impact on the lives of others.

The nationwide support for Desert Pines High School’s Wishmas program underscores the importance of helping those in need, especially during the holiday season. It serves as an inspiration for communities to come together and make a difference in the lives of students who face various challenges outside of the classroom.