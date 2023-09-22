Taylor Swift Encourages Fans to Register to Vote, Results in Thousands of New Registrations

Taylor Swift, with her massive following of 272 million fans on Instagram, used her platform to urge her fans to register to vote. After directing her fans to the nonpartisan nonprofit organization Vote.org, the organization reported a significant increase in registrations. Over 35,000 registrations were recorded in total, marking the highest number on National Voter Registration Day since 2020, with a 23% increase compared to the previous year.

The surge of new registrations was particularly notable among newly eligible voters who turned 18. Andrea Hailey, the CEO of Vote.org, described the increased participation as a testament to young people demonstrating their commitment to their rights and access to the ballot box. Although it is uncertain how many of the registrations were directly influenced Taylor Swift’s Instagram post, there was a staggering 1,226% jump in participation in the hour following her message.

Taylor Swift has previously advocated for voter registration and political engagement. In 2018, she made her political stance known endorsing Democratic candidates in the Tennessee congressional races. However, her recent call to action was nonpartisan, emphasizing the importance of using one’s voice in elections.

This year, Taylor Swift’s influence has been at its peak as she embarks on her highly successful Eras tour. With the potential to become the highest-grossing concert tour in history, her visibility has soared. Moreover, she has released re-recorded versions of her albums Speak Now and 1989, further cementing her presence in the music industry.

National Voter Registration Day, established in 2012, receives support from various nonprofit voting organizations focused on empowering individuals to exercise their right to vote. The League of Women Voters and HeadCount, an organization that collaborates with musicians to register voters at concerts, are among the supporters of this initiative.

Sources:

– Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

– Vote.org