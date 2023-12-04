Spicy Smashed Potatoes: A Flavorful Addition to Any Meal

Summary: This article presents a delicious recipe for spicy smashed potatoes that will enhance any meal. The potatoes are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and they are served with a tangy herby chipotle sauce. The recipe is easy to follow and can be prepared in just one hour.

Spice Up Your Table with Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Looking for a unique and flavorful side dish to impress your guests? Look no further than these spicy smashed potatoes. This easy-to-make recipe will take your taste buds on a journey of deliciousness.

To prepare the smashed potatoes, start preheating your oven to 210°C (410°F) fan bake. While the oven heats up, boil some baby potatoes in a pot with salted water until they are tender when pierced with a fork. Drain the potatoes and let them cool slightly.

Next, pour olive oil onto a baking tray and place it in the preheated oven for 5 minutes. This will ensure that the oil is warm before adding the potatoes. Gently pour the potatoes onto the heated tray and use a spatula to smash each potato down. Sprinkle with sea salt and bake for 25 minutes until the potatoes turn golden and crispy.

While the potatoes are baking, prepare the herby chipotle sauce. In a blender, combine mayonnaise, chipotle sauce, milk, lemon juice, crushed garlic, fresh basil, fresh parsley, salt, and cracked black pepper. Blend until smooth and well combined.

Once the potatoes are ready, serve them drizzled with the tangy herby chipotle sauce and garnish with fresh herbs. The combination of the crispy potatoes and the punchy sauce will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Whether you’re planning a festive Christmas dinner or just a regular weekday meal, these spicy smashed potatoes will undoubtedly add a burst of flavor to your table. Try them out and enjoy the delectable experience they offer!