The Absurd Price of Banana Bread: Another Example of Inflated Menu Costs

The exorbitant cost of living in Sydney seems to have infiltrated every aspect of residents’ lives, including the prices of everyday food items. Recently, a Reddit post on r/Sydney shed light on a cafe charging an eye-watering $18 for a takeaway slice of banana bread. Unsurprisingly, the Sydney community had a lot to say about this ludicrous price.

The anonymous Redditor, /u/danroa123, expressed their disbelief and frustration, questioning whether $18 for a slice of banana bread was a joke. Other users quickly chimed in, criticizing not only the exorbitant price but also the rest of the cafe’s pricey menu offerings, such as $25 avocado toast.

The outrage was palpable, with one Redditor proclaiming that the entire menu “can go and get fucked.” Others shared their disbelief at the high prices, opting to buy their own ingredients instead. It became clear that the problem extended beyond banana bread, with users mentioning other establishments charging exorbitant prices for basic items like egg sandwiches.

While some suggested that high rent costs might justify such inflated prices, the sentiment was clear: the cost was simply unjustifiable. This incident is not an isolated one, as another Melbourne cafe faced similar criticism for its $22 eggs benedict earlier in the year.

It is disheartening to witness the increasing trend of establishments exploiting customers with absurd menu prices. As costs continue to rise, one cannot help but long for the simpler times, where affordable options were readily available. Until these pricing practices are challenged and rectified, it seems our nostalgia for reasonably priced food will remain just that – a longing for the past.

