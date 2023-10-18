My Friend Dahmer Ranks High on Netflix UK as True Crime Fever Continues

The infatuation with true crime shows no signs of waning as My Friend Dahmer, a biopic about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, climbs the ranks on Netflix UK. The film, directed Marc Meyers and released in 2017, currently sits at number two and aims to overtake Spider-Man: No Way Home for the top spot.

My Friend Dahmer chronicles the high school years of Jeffrey Dahmer, portrayed Ross Lynch, through the eyes of his friend John Backderf, played Alex Wolff. The movie explores Dahmer’s bizarre adolescence, characterized unsettling behavior such as acting out in class, frightening classmates, and collecting dead animals for macabre purposes. These early signs of darkness preceded his transformation into one of the most infamous and violent serial killers in American history.

The film is based on Backderf’s novel of the same name, which recounts his personal friendship with Dahmer during their teenage years. This isn’t the first time that Dahmer’s story has captivated viewers on Netflix. In 2022, Ryan Murphy’s series Dahmer – Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story, starring Evan Peters, debuted on the streaming platform and shocked audiences with its detailed portrayal of the cannibalistic killer’s murderous spree in the 1980s.

Murphy’s series quickly rose to number one within its first weekend of release and amassed over 1 billion hours of viewing within its first 60 days. It became one of only four series to achieve this impressive milestone. Following its success, Netflix commissioned two additional installments of the anthology series. The next edition, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, will delve into the infamous case of the Menendez brothers.

My Friend Dahmer and Dahmer – Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story are both currently available to stream on Netflix. For those craving more true crime content, there are a plethora of gripping documentaries and podcasts available to satiate your inner sleuth.

